Penrose Library to temporarily close after meth detected in bathrooms

COLORADO SPRINGS — Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs will be closed all week after bathrooms were found to be contaminated with meth.

Tests were done at East Library and 21c Library in the city earlier this month. Both of these libraries tested positive for meth but were below the maximum threshold.

Samples from Penrose Library showed levels above the maximum threshold, causing the closure.

Meth found in library bathrooms has been an ongoing issue in our state, which is why they were testing in Colorado Springs.

The City of Littleton closed the Bemis Public Library after meth was detected in the bathrooms in January.

Boulder's Main Library also closed after meth was detected in the restroom's air ducts in December.

The City of Englewood was also forced to temporarily close the Englewood Public Library and portions of the Englewood Civic Center after meth was detected in the restrooms.

____

