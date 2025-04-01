Penrose Library in Downtown Colorado Springs reopens children's section Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Penrose Library in Downtown Colorado Springs reopened its children's section Tuesday. This area of the library had been closed for two months as part of a renovation project.

The newly renovated space is now more enclosed so families can enjoy time at the library without other patrons walking through the children's section.

It also features more activities for children, such as table drawing and a toy area. A new mural was also painted outside of the children's section, and one of the best parts for the kids, the books and shelves are now shorter for them to reach.

"I have heard children say already, 'Oh my God, I can reach the books now!' because the shelves have come down and we've been able to add more shelving in here, which will then eventually accommodate even more books for the children," said Denise Abbott, Chief Communications Officer for the Pikes Peak Library District. "So, this is really a great place for them to come and feel very comfortable and have a great time."

Along with the children's section, the computer lab at the Penrose Library has also been remodeled. Patrons now have more privacy if they are using a computer at the library. They can also now check out Chromebooks that can be used at the library for online access.

___





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.