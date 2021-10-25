Penrose food cupboard needs volunteers

PENROSE — Founder of My Neighbor's Cupboard in Penrose wants to know - "Who do you serve?".

On Sunday, Founder Amanda Suddoth hosted a volunteer event, in hopes of recruiting more helping hands at the food cupboard.

"We're tired. Our solid core base is about six volunteers," said Suddoth.

The cupboard wants volunteers who can dedicate roughly 10 hours a week to the program.

"It's really a family, and we try to make everybody in the community feel like part of this big family as well," said Pam Caprio, who has been volunteering since the pandemic began.

Gooseberry Patch Restaurant donated food for the volunteer event.