Penrose food cupboard needs volunteers

My Neighbor's Cupboard says they only have 6 volunteers right now, keeping the operation going
Natalie Chuck
Sign reads "VOLUNTEERS NEEDED" inside of My Neighbors Cupboard.
My Neighbors Cupboard is Penrose's only food distribution
Posted at 10:11 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 00:13:42-04

PENROSE — Founder of My Neighbor's Cupboard in Penrose wants to know - "Who do you serve?".

On Sunday, Founder Amanda Suddoth hosted a volunteer event, in hopes of recruiting more helping hands at the food cupboard.

"We're tired. Our solid core base is about six volunteers," said Suddoth.

The cupboard wants volunteers who can dedicate roughly 10 hours a week to the program.

"It's really a family, and we try to make everybody in the community feel like part of this big family as well," said Pam Caprio, who has been volunteering since the pandemic began.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

Gooseberry Patch Restaurant donated food for the volunteer event.

