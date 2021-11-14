Watch
Pedestrian struck by driver in Colorado Springs

Posted at 8:24 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 10:25:51-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — An auto-pedestrian accident is under investigation in the Springs.

Saturday overnight, police were called to the intersection of Cimarron and Tejon, on reports of a serious crash. The wreck happened around 2:15.

According to police, the victim is in serious condition, and was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. News5 was told the driver stayed on the scene until police arrived, and was arrested for suspected DUI.

The major crash team was also called out to investigate.

The intersection is now open after being shut down for a couple of hours.

