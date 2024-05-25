Pedestrian struck by a car on I-25 South near S Circle Dr on Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, May 24 at about 11:40 p.m. a woman was walking along southbound I-25 near S Circle Dr when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 50-year-old woman was then transferred to a local hospital.

The 59-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was arrested for a DUI. According to Colorado State Patrol, other charges are currently pending.

The condition of the woman who was struck is currently unknown.

No other people were injured as a result of this incident.

The names of these two women have yet to be released.

