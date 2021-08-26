Watch
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Uintah St.

Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 12:31:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Uintah St. in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning and is reportedly in serious condition.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Uintah St. was closed in both directions from 17th St. to 19th in Old Colorado City.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of being under the influence.

News5 will keep you updated as we learn more information on this incident.

