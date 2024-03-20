Pedestrian killed along Janitell Road identified, suspect charged with vehicular homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in an early March traffic accident.

CSPD says that 38-year-old Bruce Allen Frederickson was hit and killed on Saturday, March 9. Police declared him dead on the scene.

The accident occurred near South Circle Drive and Janitell Road. According to police, Larry Euguene Patrick was behind the wheel when he allegedly hit Mr. Frederickson and then collided with another vehicle.

The CSPD Major Crash Team took control of the investigation and found reason to believe that Patrick was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the accident.

Patrick was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department and charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

This was the 14th Traffic Fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 11 traffic fatalities according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

