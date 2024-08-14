Pedestrian identified in fatal South Academy and Pikes Peak Avenue crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On August 1 at 4:16 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to South Academy Blvd and Pikes Peak Ave intersection for a car and a pedestrian crash.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a dead woman who had passed due to injuries suffered during the crash.

The pedestrian, now identified as 59-year-old Sonia Gomez, was crossing the street from west to east while the car was traveling south on South Academy.

Due to the nature of the crash, the major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

This is the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. This time last year there were 27 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 56 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

