Pedestrian hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following crash in Colorado Springs

Posted at 6:26 AM, May 20, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has been hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following an auto versus pedestrian crash, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. on May 19, Colorado Springs Police Department officers with the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to S. Academy Blvd and Shelley Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers found a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Academy Blvd hit a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after being treated by members of AMR and CSFD.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this incident.
