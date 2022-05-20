Pedestrian hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person has been hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following an auto versus pedestrian crash, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. on May 19, Colorado Springs Police Department officers with the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to S. Academy Blvd and Shelley Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers found a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Academy Blvd hit a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after being treated by members of AMR and CSFD.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this incident.

