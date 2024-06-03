Pedestrian hit by motorcycle Sunday night, pronounced dead on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) was dispatched to a call regarding a crash between a pedestrian and motorcycle late Sunday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) responded to the call as well and upon arrival, confirmed the pedestrian to be dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Major Crash Team was contacted to continue the investigation.

The incident took place at an intersection near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard where initial information suggests that the motorcyclist had a green light, whereas the pedestrian had crossed during a red light before the two collided with one another.

This is an active investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights The plaintiffs sued the county's building inspector, land use director, and former code enforcement officer claiming they violated their 4th Amendment protection against unlawful searches. Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.