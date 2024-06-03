Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pedestrian hit by motorcycle Sunday night, pronounced dead on scene

Motorcycle
AP Graphics
Motorcycle
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 10:40:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) was dispatched to a call regarding a crash between a pedestrian and motorcycle late Sunday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department(CSFD) responded to the call as well and upon arrival, confirmed the pedestrian to be dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Major Crash Team was contacted to continue the investigation.

The incident took place at an intersection near Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard where initial information suggests that the motorcyclist had a green light, whereas the pedestrian had crossed during a red light before the two collided with one another.

This is an active investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___



Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

The plaintiffs sued the county's building inspector, land use director, and former code enforcement officer claiming they violated their 4th Amendment protection against unlawful searches.

Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App