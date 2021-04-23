Peak Vista Community Health patient information stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday Peak Vista Community Health Centers announced that confidential information may have been stolen during a burglary.

The burglary took place on March 7th at one of Peak Vista's health facilities.

Right now an investigation is ongoing into the burglary.

On March 31st, an investigation determined that two of the stolen computers contained protected health information.

The information on the two computers include:



Names

Diagnosis information

Dates of birth

Phone numbers

Medical record numbers

Medication lists

The stolen devices do not contain information regarding Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers, or any other sensitive identifiers according to Peak Vista.

Peak Vista told News5 that a very small portion of their patient population was affected by this and that all of the patients potentially impacted have been notified.

Peak Vista said so far there is no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident. Right now it's encouraging potentially impacted individuals to monitor their account statements and explanation benefit forms for suspicious activity.

Peak Vista has established a toll-free hotline to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The number for the hotline is 1-855-930-6231. The hotline hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

