Payton applauds Broncos Country for bringing 'competitive environment' to training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thousands of Denver Broncos fans packed the field at Broncos Park powered by Common Spirit Friday to get their first look at the team as training camp officially opened.

The cheers were loudest for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos' first-round draft pick. Head coach Sean Payton said the fans make a difference.

“Anytime people are watching, I think it brings out a little bit more of a competitive environment," Payton said. “I think that’s the case from my experience, especially when you have a good turnout like we did.”

“We have the greatest fans in all of sports. Our stadium is packed every single day. Our training camp is packed every single day,” said left tackle Garett Bolles. “They always know what’s coming on. They always want to be a part of it. Without the fans, I don’t think this organization would be as special as it is.”

Quarterback Zach Wilson ran the first-team offense on Friday, but that doesn’t mean anything. Wilson, Bo Nix, and Jarrett Stidham will alternate days running the first team.

“I like the way they’re protecting the ball. I think they’re working through their progressions,” Payton said about the quarterback group. “They all can move, and they all can run some. I think that’s always been a plus in our league.”

The Broncos will be back on the practice field Saturday morning as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend. Practice is free and open to the public, but you have to have a ticket, which can be obtained online at Ticketmaster.

The team is off on Sunday before but returns on Monday in full pads.





