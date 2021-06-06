Pavilion dedicated to late Woodland Park Mayor, Val Carr

WOODLAND PARK — On Sunday, the Pavilion at Memorial Park in Woodland Park was dedicated in honor of Mayor Val Carr, who died in February. The dedication involved a service for friends and family of Carr.

According to Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre, Carr had been battling COVID-19 for around two months.

Councilman Rusty Neal spoke with News 5 about Carr. He said Carr knew just about everyone who lived in the city personally and was their biggest advocate.

"Val was like a peach or is like a peach he was very fuzzy and rough on the outside but then when you get to the middle he was very sweet," said Neal. "Val had one objective in his tenure as the mayor and city council and mayor pro tem before he was elected mayor it was about Woodland Park, Val loved Woodland Park. I have not met anybody who loves Woodland Park as much as Val Carr did."

Carr was re-elected Mayor in April of 2020 and served as the area's mayor for the past 10 years. He had previously served multiple terms on the city council.

A plaque will be installed at the pavilion soon.

