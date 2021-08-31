Patriot High School suspends in-person learning due to "infectious diseases"

PEYTON — School District 49 announced they are temporarily transitioning to E-learning at Patriot High School due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community," and that district is "managing clusters of cases, using multiple, target mitigation strategies."

News 5 spoke with District 49's Public Information Officer, David Nancarrow. He told News 5 the change is also due to a shortage of available guest teachers.

The Patriot High School campus remains open for some in-person programs and for students who wish to participate in the E-learning option at school.

Nancarrow said there is no date set for a return to full in-person learning.

Earlier this month, some parents expressed concern after D49 stated they would not follow El Paso County health recommendations.

In a letter, they said that they wouldn't act as enforcement agents for public health recommendations or requirements, and if someone is tested for COVID-19 or another virus, results would not have to be reported.

News 5 reached out to the public health department regarding the legality of the guidance, and they are still reviewing the letter with their school guidance team.

