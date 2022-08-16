Patriot Guard Riders honor Deputy Andrew Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS — With flags in hand, Patriot Guard Riders lined the sidewalks to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery.

"We are here to honor the life and service of Deputy Peery and honor his family," said Jim Balcerovich, Assistant State Captain, Colorado Patriot Guard Riders.

To help him get to his final resting place.

"We hold flags to honor his service to our country and our community," said Balcerovich.

He didn't know Peery personally.

"Anytime something like this happens, it hits all of us all personally," said Balcerovich.

Which is why they stood outside of New Life Church most of the day. To honor the fallen deputy, and support his family.

"I hope our presence can comfort them to some degree, and time is the only thing that will bring them from their state of grief but maybe our presence can lessen that time a little bit," said Richard Glitz, Ride Captain, Colorado Patrio Guard Riders.

And they were there for Peery's final ride to his resing place.

"Makes us feel like we are showing our respect, and hopefully assisting in the dignity of the proceedings here," said Glitz.

The Patriot Guard has over 160,000 men and women riders from every state in the organization. They work closely with family members and close law enforcement to honor fallen officers or service members.

