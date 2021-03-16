Past snowstorm allows Monarch Mountain to extend ski season

SALIDA — Monarch Mountain's ski season will be extended thanks to this past weekend's storm that dumped snow across Colorado, according to a release.

Monarch Mountain's ski season is now extended by one week and will wrap up on Sunday, April 11. This area of Colorado saw 2 feet of snow in this most recent storm cycle.

“As always, we want to give our guests the most time on the snow that we can possibly give. The weather doesn’t always cooperate with that ideal, but the recent snows have helped tremendously," said Monarch Mountain GM and COO Randy Stroud in a release. "It’s as if Mother Nature has given us a gift for all that our guests and staff have done to get through this unusual season. I’ll take it.”

For this season's closing, officials said it will not be hosting its normal closing weekend events. Day lift tickets are available for purchase online with limited availability. There are also wing passes available to ski the rest of this season and next season for $539. To learn more about ticket prices, click here.

Guidance set forth by the state health department states ski areas should enforce the statewide "COVID-19 Commitments to Containment:"



Wear a mask in public places

Physically distance

Limit group sizes

Isolate yourself if you have symptoms or test positive

Regularly clean high-touch surfaces

Screen for symptoms

Protect at-risk people

Monarch Mountain is located in Chaffee County, which is currently operating under Level Blue guidelines as of last Wednesday in place under the state COVID-19 dial.

