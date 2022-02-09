Passengers flee crash on Northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday multiple people fled the scene of a crash that happened on North Bound I-25 near Fountain.

It happened at around 2 p.m.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, three men, who were inside one of the vehicles, took off on foot, and two of them have been detained. One man is believed to be armed with a gun and is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic Male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. If seen contact local law enforcement or dial 911, do not attempt to make contact.

The highway reopened at around 3:07 p.m.

This is a developing story.

