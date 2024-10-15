Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Passenger steers bus to safety after driver suffers medical emergency Monday

Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metro Transit
KOAA
Mountain Metro Transit
Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metro Transit
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) team is mourning the loss of one of its drivers.

On Monday, the Colorado Springs city enterprise posted to social media asking the community to keep its drivers in their thoughts at this time.

According to MMT, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday a driver along Route 1, Hillside to Hancock Plaza, experienced a medical emergency while the bus was operating.

A passenger on board saw this happening and quickly took control of the bus, bringing it to a safe stop near Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard according to MMT.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the driver passed away. MMT says thankfully no passengers were injured during the incident.

MMT says recent events may cause some disruptions in routes as other drivers process the loss of their coworker.

I reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to learn more about this incident and am awaiting a response.
___



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community