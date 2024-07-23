Parts of S. Tejon Street to close for construction Thursday and Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Parts of South Tejon Street will be closing down due to a construction project that will take place overnight on Thursday and Friday.

The closure will be located along S. Tejon Street between East Motor Way and the I-25 ramps.

Construction will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next day on both nights.

The crews will be setting construction barriers on the outside of the lanes, going both northbound and southbound.

Two detours will be put into effect in the area:

Northbound traffic will be directed to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue then to the I-25 North Connector Road and back to South Tejon Street.

Southbound traffic will be the reverse by getting onto I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue then to Brookside Street and finally back onto South Tejon Street.

People driving in the area should expect delays and increased travel times.

More information on the project can be found on the Colorado Springs website.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.