Parts of Powers Blvd closed due to crash just south of the airport

All northbound lanes are closed at Bradley Rd. to Grinell Blvd.
Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 24, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a section of Powers Boulevard closed Thursday night due to a crash.

The affected area is located just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.
All lanes of northbound Powers Boulevard between Bradley Road and Grinell Boulevard are closed. The right lane of southbound Powers Boulevard is closed as well.

Avoid the area if possible. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

