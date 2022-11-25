Parts of Powers Blvd closed due to crash just south of the airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that a section of Powers Boulevard closed Thursday night due to a crash.

#CO21 (Powers Blvd) northbound: Crash between Bradley Road and Grinnell Boulevard. https://t.co/xmLfxiBRq8 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 25, 2022

The affected area is located just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

All lanes of northbound Powers Boulevard between Bradley Road and Grinell Boulevard are closed. The right lane of southbound Powers Boulevard is closed as well.

Avoid the area if possible. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

#CO21 (Powers Blvd) southbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Grinnell Boulevard and Bradley Road. https://t.co/k68oROHVCv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 25, 2022

