Part one of North Academy water valve replacement project is now done

COLORADO SPRINGS — Phase one of the water valve replacement projectat North Academy is now complete. All lanes have reopened. Traffic flow should return to normal starting Thursday.

The project was expected to last about a month but is wrapping up earlier. For weeks, parts of Academy Boulevard, from Austin Bluffs to Maizeland Road, were being worked on. The project worked to replace water valves.

The point of the project was to increase water service reliability at North Academy, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. The full project is not fully complete.

The next phase of this project will not start until the spring of 2024. The final stages of the project are scheduled through the spring of 2025.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.