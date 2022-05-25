Part of southbound I-25 to temporarily be shifted to newly constructed lanes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Southbound I-25 will temporarily be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway beginning June 1 at 7 a.m.

Traffic on I-25 will be head-head and separated by a temporary border.

Final work on the switch will take place one month afterward with a shift of southbound I-25 to newly constructed lanes from CO 16 and Santa Fe Avenue.

Drivers will also encounter a new southbound on-ramp from South Academy Boulevard and a new southbound to westbound off-ramp configuration to CO 16 with the I-25 switch.

The traffic switch will be in place through June 2023 to allow for the construction of the southbound lanes.

The configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Working hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 55 MPH and fines will be doubled through the construction zone.

Courtesy Patrol will be in the work zone to respond to incidents when notified from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.

Motorists are encouraged to register for text alerts by Texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665

