Part of Nevada Ave. closed due to fatal crash near Caramillo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both directions of Nevada Ave. are closed between Columbia and Del Norte after a fatal car crash at the Nevada and Caramillo intersection.

Law enforcement says a car was heading southbound on Nevada when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered into the center median, and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the passenger of the car died on the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

This is the 55th fatal traffic crash this year, a record year for Colorado Springs. The city had 51 traffic crashes in 2020.

Law enforcement wants to remind drivers to slow down, drive with patience and know that tragedies like this can be prevented.

