Part of eastbound Highway 24 closed after a deadly accident involving a motorcycle

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a person is dead after a deadly accident along eastbound Highway 24.

According to CSP, the accident happened at Waldo Canyon, or mile marker 296 located in between Cascade and Manitou Springs.

CSP says the accident involved two people on a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the passenger on the motorcycle is unknown at this time.

CSP says part of eastbound Highway 24 is closed and will be for several hours while the crash is under investigation. At this time it is unclear if anyone is facing charges as a result of this accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

