Part of Barnes Road to close for up to three months for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs reports that a section of Barnes Road will be closed for up to three months for a major construction project.

City of Colorado Springs

The closure will take place between Antelope Ridge Drive and Marksheffel Road.

The project will begin on July 8 and will see the Barnes Road signal intersection widened and lowered to improve safety and mobility. This is a part of the umbrella Marksheffel Road Improvements project.

Those driving in the area should expect extended travel time and are encouraged to seek alternative routes. Signed detours will push travelers to Peterson Road or Stetson Hills Boulevard or North Carefree Circle to get around the closed-off area.

Businesses located on Barnes Road will be able to be accessed from Antelope Ridge Drive.

The closure will be weather-dependent and the schedule may change during the process.

For information regarding the road closure, there are a multitude of ways you can check.

For text updates, text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640.

The community can also call 719-645-4055 or email marksheffel@workzone.info with questions.

More information can be found on the Colorado Springs Government website.

___





CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire. CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog caused a small fire last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.