Parkview Medical Center says need for organ donors is high

PUEBLO — Parkview Medical Center in Colorado Springs is sounding the alarm on a shortage of organ donors.

Parkview says there are more than 1,000 Coloradans waiting for an organ, eye, or tissue donors.

Parkview held a flag-raising ceremony on Monday for National Donate Life Month as part of its effort to spread awareness.

"People die every day waiting for an organ, eye, tissue transplant, and it is important that we say yes and make that decision known to your family,"

Colorado has the highest donor designation rate in the U.S. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, 17 people die per day waiting for an organ donation.

If you want to be a donor you can either suggest it on your state government-issued ID or sign up on the Donate Life Colorado website. A single donor can save up to eight lives. Kidney transplants are the most in-demand, followed by liver and heart transplants.

