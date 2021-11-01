Parkview Medical Center fires 56 employees after vaccine deadline passes

PUEBLO — On Monday, Parkview Medical Center announced that they had to let go of 56 of their employees who did not get the COVID-19 vaccine before their Nov. 1 deadline.

Parkview told News 5 that while staffing is a concern they "will continue to adapt and staff only what we can to ensure patient safety and exceptional care remain intact.”

Parkview did not say which departments the employees were from, only that the employees came from "various departments."

According to Parkview Medical Center, in total, they employ 3,000 individuals.

In early October, Parkview announced certain non-life threatening surgeries would be delayed as they battled bed shortages and rising COVID-19 cases.

"It's not an easy decision because, although the term is 'elective' it's still a procedure or a health condition that folks might need taken a look at and need attention, and so it's unfortunate that we have to close some of those operations down," said Racheal Morris, Public Relations for Parkview Medical Center.

Morris also said that the nationwide staffing shortage was impacting the hospital. Parkview says they will continue to monitor the situation.

