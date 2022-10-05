Parkview Hospitals open a new comprehensive cancer center in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Doctors and officials had a grand opening for the new Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center in Pueblo today. They are excited to give patients one place to receive diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and therapy.

The center is a three-story multi-million dollar facility that took 3 years to construct. They host state-of-the-art technology they hope will improve results.

Oncologist Dr. Travis Archuleta says that having everything a patient needs under one roof saves them time, money, and stress from having to travel for different specialists.

"Because radiation, oncology, and surgery are all in one building, I can consult with them immediately. The patients can see all the physicians on the same day, and we can have a decision within the day," said Archuleta.

That means oncologists and specialists will be able to work together right outside of a patient's room in the building.

Archuleta says that the most common form of cancer they treat is breast cancer. That's the most common form of cancer across the entire nation.

"We treat all types of cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, lung cancer. Any cancer that can be we can treat here," he continued.

Dr. Suraj Singh is the medical director of the radiation oncology department at the cancer center. He was able to spend ample time making sure that the staff members he hired were "Dedicated, experienced, and caring towards patients".

The center will open for patients on October 10th.

