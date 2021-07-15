Watch
Parkview Hospital building new cancer center

Parkview Hospital in Pueblo is building a new cancer center that is expected to be complete by next summer.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jul 14, 2021
PUEBLO — Parkview Health System is filling a need in the Pueblo community.

The hospital is in the process of building a new, comprehensive cancer center at its main campus near Mineral Palace Park.

The goal of building the new center is to have cancer patients, care teams, and treatments all in one location.

"We don't want our patients to worry about where to go for what appointment when they know they have an appointment for their treatment. It's at one location and it is easy to get in and it is easy to get out," Rachael Morris with Parkview said.

Parkview hopes to have the new building done by next summer.

