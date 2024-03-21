Park County residents stranded due to muddy roads from massive snowstorm

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — One week after Colorado's largest snowstorm in three years, some Park County residents are still stranded due to muddy roads.

It's a major concern for Mallory Flannery because her 7-week-old daughter, Mackenzie, requires oxygen tanks. Delivery drivers have been unable to bring the tanks due to the road conditions.

“My husband had to go all the way out to the paved road to be able to meet the delivery," said Flannery. "It's just a swamp."

Flannery lives off County Road 53, a long, windy dirt road surrounded by miles of snow.

Flannery and her neighbor, Richard Holt, are worried this will happen again since the county hasn't paved the road. Residents reached out to the county for help but were told the heavy-duty equipment needed for the project could get stuck in the snow, Holt said.

"They need to bring in gravel if necessary, fix the spots that are low and grade it properly," said Holt. "Just make it livable."

Denver7 reached out to Park County officials to see if there are plans to pave County Road 53 but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime, Flannery's husband will continue to meet the delivery drivers. However, with the potential to get stuck at any point, time is an issue.

"You take the chance of not making it back if you leave," said Flannery.