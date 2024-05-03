Watch Now
Paris inaugurates giant water storage basin to clean up the River Seine for Olympic swimming

Stephane de Sakutin/AP
Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo and other officials attend the inauguration of the Austerlitz wastewater and rainwater storage basin, which is intended to make the Seine river swimmable during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, Thursday, May 2, 2024. The works underground next to Paris' Austerlitz train station are part of a 1.5 billion euro effort to clean up the Seine so it can host marathon swimming and triathlon events at the July 26-Aug 11 Summer Games and be opened to the general public for swimming from 2025. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 10:22:48-04

PARIS — Paris inaugurates giant water storage basin to clean up the River Seine for Olympic swimming

By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French officials have inaugurated a huge storage basin meant to keep cleaner the River Seine, which is to be the venue for marathon swimming at the Paris Games and the swimming leg of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlons. Sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra praised Paris' ability "to provide athletes from all over the world with an exceptional setting on the Seine for their events." The giant hole can hold the equivalent of 20 Olympic swimming pools of dirty water that will now be treated rather than being spat raw through storm drains into the river.
