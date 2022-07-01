Parents of 18-month-old who died of fentanyl overdose in November arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The parents of an 18-month-old who died of a fentanyl overdose have been arrested and charged with Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly Resulting in Death, a Class Two Felony.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit received notice of Cairo Jak Astacio's death.

An investigation revealed that Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose at home and that the child's parents, 36-year-old Joenny Astacio and 29-year-old Kira Villalba were both under the influence of fentanyl at the time.

Officials say a search of the residence found drug paraphernalia along with illegal narcotics.

Detectives continued to work in this investigation and on June 10, 2022, Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives were granted arrest warrants for Astacio and Villalba and they were charged with Child Abuse Knowingly/Recklessly Resulting in Death, a Class Two Felony.

Astacio and Villalba were taken into custody without incident.

“I am saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic," said Chief Adrian Vasquez. "The loss of Cairo Astacio is exactly why we continue to do our part in fighting this devastating drug, despite legislative efforts that reduce our ability to hold accountable those who possess and sell fentanyl within our community.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

