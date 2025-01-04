Parents expecting a baby receive gifts Friday thanks to local non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parents expecting a baby received a little gift Friday, courtesy of Life Network. The non-profit provides services to expecting parents who might be struggling.

This includes supplies like baby clothes. These filled diaper bags will help give parents what they need, especially in those unexpected emergencies.

"What is contained in these diaper bags is really what that mom needs when she does have that moment of... 'oh I need this item and I don't have time to go to the store,' especially if she's a single mom," said Rich Bennett, President and CEO of Life Network.

Volunteers at Save the Storks and Road Church gathered all of the materials for the bags.

