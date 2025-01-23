Parents continue to voice concerns over school safety as classes resume

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families are gathering and waiting for more answers as school starts on Friday for their kiddos, after Jenkins Middle School was closed for now due to safety reasons.

"It was a concern. I know that I chose to keep my son home from school for the rest of the week, and he did some online learning that way because communication was just, at that moment, what I found."

Danelle Vallejos is a parent of a sixth grader at Jenkins Middle School. She tells News5 she has been to all three of these community meetings to help her navigate the process of the safety concerns at Jenkins and changing her son to a new school.

"I'm glad for these town halls and community meetings in order to do some explaining, but I am anticipating what this looks like moving forward beyond the school year. I want to know about the engineering pieces. I want to know what happens with the timeline come the fall. That will help me, my friends, make really good decisions for our kids," she says.

Danelle says she has faith in the school district.

"I know that each time we've gotten more and more information, so I'm hopeful."

Students are expected to head back to the classroom on Friday.

"I think that it is really key to be able to know what the plan is moving forward and hopefully that we can continue to maintain our community," she said.

