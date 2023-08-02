Parents be aware, universal preschool decision deadline, Wednesday

COLORADO — Wednesday is the deadline to either accept or decline school matches for Colorado's free universal preschool, also known as universal prekindergarten (UPK). This is the first year of the free universal preschool program, which was passed after voters approved a tobacco tax in 2020 to fund the program.

This program entitles every four-year-old in Colorado to a minimum of 15 hours per week of free preschool before they begin kindergarten. Three-year-olds who qualify are eligible for 10 free hours per week.

Qualifying factors include:



Individualized Education Program (IEP)

Homelessness

Dual language learners

Foster/Kinship care

Additional hours are available based on qualifying needs like income. Those in need of additional hours based on income are required to submit income documentation.

Students are matched with programs in rounds. The first round ended on February 24.

More information can be found on the Colorado Department of Early Childhood's website.

