Paralympics providing important platform for Colorado athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 Paralympic Games are underway in China. Colorado is well represented at the games with 10 paralympic athletes who are from our state competing in Beijing. Local athletes say getting this opportunity is so special for the athletes and for communities like ours who will be cheering them on.

Paralympians both past and present call Colorado Springs home. Some even work here at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum sharing their stories and why these games mean so much to them.

McKenna Geer is a paralympian and part of the guest experience team at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

"I'm a two-time olympian in rifle shooting and won bronze in one of my events in Rio," Geer told News5. "So I was born with all of my muscle groups, but not all the muscle that I was supposed to have in them is there. So, I can walk around, but long distances or standing in one place is really difficult for me so I use a wheel chair to navigate through life about 70% of the time."

She says the platform winter paralympians will have during the next several days will be so important to people around the world.

"15% of the entire world has some sort of disability and we get to help spread awareness and advocate for accessibility worldwide," said Geer.

One of the athletes competing in these games is Geer's good friend Tyler Carter who also works at the Olympic museum. He was born without a fibula, but grew up to become one of the best downhill skiers in the world. He spoke with us back in January.

"I've been grateful to have amazing parents that always supported me during my whole childhood. They never said that I couldn't do anything," said Carter. "They always said that you can do anything you want, you just have to set your mind to it and give it everything you have."

"Absolutely I'll be watching. I think "TC" has three events and I'll absolutely be tuning in to see how he does," said Geer.

Team USA has more than 60 paralympians competing at the 2022 Winter Paralympics which will run through Sunday March 13th.

You can check out the action on the NBC family of networks.

