Paralympian swimmers leave Colorado Springs and head to Tokyo

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, 14 Paralympic swimmers are leaving Colorado Springs and heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Paralympics, which begin on August 24.

The athletes have been training in Colorado Springs for the last year. One of them is Colleen Young, who is visually impaired. "If I can perform on the world stage and be a leader and a role model for the younger generation of people with visual impairments coming up, I think it's just such a huge honor," said Young.

Mayor John Suthers will be at the airport to send off the swimmers.

In total, there are 34 athletes on the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team.