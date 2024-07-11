Panorama Park nominated for People's Choice Award, vote by July 15

COLORADO SPRINGS — A park that has seen new life on the southeast side of Colorado Springs has now been nominated for a People's Choice Award.

Panoramic Park, which previously was a 13.5-acre space that was previously unfinished until 2023. The project was also a recipient of a $350,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), through the Colorado Lottery's Starburst Award. In total, Panorama Park was an effort of multiple agencies with a $8.5 million price tag.

Panorama Park reopens in Colorado Springs, city hosts community event

The park now has been nominated for a People's Choice Award through the Starburst Award program. It's up against 13 other Starburst Award projects.

You can vote daily and will be entered for a chance to win lottery goodies and potentially $200 in scratch tickets, voting ends on July 15. To vote and learn more click here.

