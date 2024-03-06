Palmer Ridge High School mourns the loss of a student following an accident at Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A Monument area high school student passed away Saturday following an accident at Keystone Ski Resort.

According to Lewis-Palmer District 38, 14-year-old Levi Inama passed away following an accident on March 2.

Inama was a student at Palmer Ridge High School. In an email sent out to district students, staff, and families, Palmer Ridge High School Principal Adam Frank said the following:

Levi will be remembered by our community as a friend, athlete, scholar and wonderful person. Levi was kind, respected, and caring, and his presence will be missed in our halls, as well as on our Football and Track teams, where he was a hard-working, student-athlete.



Palmer Ridge High School Principal, Adam Frank

The district says resources are going to be made available to students and staff at the school throughout the week.

Keystone Resort says the accident took place on a beginner trail on Decrum Mountain. Following the accident, Inama was taken to the Keystone Medical Center by Keystone Ski Patrol.

Inama's cause of death has not been released at this time.

Keystone management provided News5 with the following statement:

Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.

Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort.

