Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Palmer Red Rock Trail reopens to the public after more than a year closed

Palmer Red Rock Trail Image 3
City of Colorado Springs
Palmer Red Rock Trail Image 3
Palmer Red Rock Trail Image 1
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 17:03:39-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Palmer Red Rock Trail a part of the Section 16 Trail system reopened to the public today after more than a year of being closed due to a rockslide in May of 2022.

The trail provides an important connection between Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Colorado Springs said a geotechnical assessment performed by the USFS concluded the risk of rock sliding is no greater than other natural hazards in the area.

The PRCS and the USFS worked together to install signs to warn the public of potential danger, said the news release. The sign is pictured below.

Palmer Red Rock Trail Image 2

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing