Palmer Lake man dies in rollover near Divide

TELLER COUNTY, Colorado — The Colorado State Patrol reports that a man from Palmer Lake was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Colorado Highway 67 early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. some 3 miles south of Divide. The 68-year-old driver was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

Troopers believe he was heading south on CO-67 in a 2006 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle drifted off of the right side of the road in the middle of a curve.

They believe the driver then overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic before going off of the road to the east.

The car became airborne and landed in a field rolling multiple times. The northbound lane of CO-67 was closed for approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes during the accident investigation.

