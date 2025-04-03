Palmer High School evacuated following small fire Thursday afternoon, says CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department evacuated Palmer High School Thursday afternoon after reports of a small fire.

According to CSFD, when crews arrived, they found the fire in a mechanical room and isolated it to a fan. The fire was quickly put out and did not spread, according to the department.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small fire at Palmer High School.



The school has been evacuated. The fire has been contained to a fan in the mechanical room.



Students will be let back in shortly.



Weber is shut down from Boulder to Platte. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2025

The department said students would be let back into the school shortly following their response on Thursday afternoon.

There is no information about how the fire started. Weber Street has since reopened since the publishing of this article.

