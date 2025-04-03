Watch Now
Palmer High School evacuated following small fire Thursday afternoon, says CSFD

CSFD on Scene of Palmer High fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
CSFD on Scene of Palmer High fire
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department evacuated Palmer High School Thursday afternoon after reports of a small fire.

According to CSFD, when crews arrived, they found the fire in a mechanical room and isolated it to a fan. The fire was quickly put out and did not spread, according to the department.

The department said students would be let back into the school shortly following their response on Thursday afternoon.

There is no information about how the fire started. Weber Street has since reopened since the publishing of this article.
