Palmer High School briefly placed on secure status due to police activity in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 11's Palmer High School was briefly placed on secure status this morning due to police activity in the area.

According to the district, no students or staff were involved in the incident and secure status has been lifted.

In a tweet, the district urged students to get to class as soon as possible.

Palmer was on a brief secure status this morning due to police activity in the area. No students or staff were involved in the situation and secure status has been lifted. Students are encouraged to get to class as soon as possible. — CSSD11 (@CSSD11) September 16, 2022

