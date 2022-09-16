Watch Now
Palmer High School briefly placed on secure status due to police activity in the area

Posted at 8:27 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 10:27:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 11's Palmer High School was briefly placed on secure status this morning due to police activity in the area.

According to the district, no students or staff were involved in the incident and secure status has been lifted.

In a tweet, the district urged students to get to class as soon as possible.

