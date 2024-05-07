Pair of wildlife officials discover injured golden eagle, help nurse it to health

SAN ISABEL, Colo. — A wildlife technician discovered something they surely weren't expecting while performing a winter animal track survey.

They discovered an injured golden eagle in a remote area of the San Isabel National Forest, unable to take to the skies. They believe that the eagle was struck by a car earlier in the week injuring its wing.

With the will to survive, the eagle traveled nearly a mile down the drainage where it found a deer carcass killed by a mountain lion to sustain itself with.

The technician took note of the location of the eagle and returned the next day accompanied by a wildlife biologist from the San Carlos Ranger District.

Requiring snow shoes to return to the area, the duo was in for quite the hike, but in the end, made it back to the golden eagle.

After several hours of trekking through the snow with the eagle, they were able to make it back to civilization where they took the eagle to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Raptor Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

The eagle remains there at the moment, where it has started its observation and rehabilitation efforts.

