Pair of brush fires put out after threatening Anadarko Petroleum plant in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pair of brush fires that prompted an evacuation of the Anadarko Petroleum plant in Aurora Sunday afternoon were put out after scorching roughly 10 acres, according to Aurora Fire-Rescue.

The fires burned on the east and west sides of the plant, located near Interstate 70 and Powhaton Road in eastern Aurora. Each burned about five acres.

The plant was evacuated as firefighters battled large flames.

“We had six-foot flames and wind driven fires advanced incredibly fast,” Aurora Fire-Rescue spokesman Shannon Hardi told Denver7.

Denver7 followed Aurora Fire-Rescue to the call.

Reporter Claire Lavezzorio was interviewing Aurora Fire's Head of Wildland Team Operations Brad Daneck about Sunday's critical fire weather when alarms started going off. Crews then rushed to the front lines.

A red flag warning was in place Sunday for dry conditions and gusty winds. AFR said gusts at the fire were in excess of 28 miles per hour.

Limited water access also made it a tough battle.

"There aren't fire hydrants on every block out here as you can tell," said Hardi.

The fire was under control in less than two hours, according to AFR. Crews tended to hot spots Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

“Critical” fire weather conditions were expected to return Monday with more warm, dry weather in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.