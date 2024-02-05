Pair of authors set to be honored by the Pikes Peak Library District

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two local authors are set to be honored with literary awards from the Pikes Peak Library District.

The first of the two awards to be bestowed upon one author is the Golden Quill award.

The recipient of the award is Donna Guthrie.

Guthrie packs a very tight schedule working as an esteemed children book author, playwright, documentary filmmaker, and as a podcaster.

The Golden Quill award is given to an author in the Pikes Peak region who has achieved excellence in their published work.

The second award, the Frank Waters award, will be received by Mark Lee Gardner.

Gardner, a former recipient of the Golden Quill award, has continued his excellence since then, and garnered a national reputation as an author.

Gardner is a lifelong historian whose fascination with the American West has inspired him throughout his career.

The Frank Waters award is given to an author whose writing produces a depiction of the people, places, culture, and spirit of the American West.

The pair of authors will be honored at the Friends annual awards luncheon on June 1. at the DoubleTree Hotel.

More details will be posted on theFriends of Pikes Peak Library District website.

____

