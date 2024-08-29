Watch Now
Paddleboarder pulled from Rampart Reservoir identified by the El Paso County Coroners Office

On Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Fire Department assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife with a possible water rescue at Rampart Reservoir after a person went under water and didn't surface again.
EL PASO COUNTY — The identity of a paddleboarder who drowned at Rampart Reservoir over the weekend has been released.

The El Paso County Coroner confirmed that Theodis Forrest, 25, was the man pulled from Rampart Reservoir on Sunday, August 25.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recover paddleboarder's body at Rampart Reservoir Sunday

Forrest was first reported missing to authorities on Saturday after he went under the water and did not surface.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Forrest's body was found on Sunday around 1 a.m. A remote vehicle confirmed
the body was about 67 feet deep and recovered him.

The coroner has not released an autopsy report at this time and Forrest's cause of death is still unknown.

CPW says this was the 30th recreational drowning this year.

