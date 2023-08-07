PACT Act sign-up deadline is Wednesday, clinics held early this week

COLORADO — The deadline for veterans to sign up for PACT Act benefits is Wednesday. The law expands

Veteran Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans (and their survivors) exposed to "burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances" during their service periods.

Free Pact Act clinics will be held Monday through Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colorado Army National Guard Readiness Center (9510 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO).

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and El Paso County Veteran Services Division members will be available at clinic events to assist with understanding the expansion of benefits.

ECHCS researchers will explain how study participation can improve health outcomes for veterans with early diagnoses and treatments. Pnnnnnnnnn[b atient services assistants will enroll those eligible into VA health care and schedule appointments. Nurses will screen for toxic exposures.

Some applicants may have filed a previous claim and received a rejection, but under the new PACT Act guidelines applicants are encouraged to re-apply.

It is estimated between 10 to 25% of the nearly 100,000 veterans in El Paso County would qualify under the new guidelines.

More information relating to the Pact Act and benefit eligibility can be found on the VA's website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.