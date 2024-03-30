Watch Now
Overturned tanker spills fuel on I-25 closing lanes at Castle Pines Parkway

i25 closure overturned tanker.png
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 15:18:04-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One southbound lane of I-25 has reopened while the others remain closed at Castle Pines Parkway after an overturned diesel tanker spilled thousands of gallons of fuel on the interstate.

The crash in Douglas County seriously injured the driver who was taken to a local hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Around 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tanker, which has the capacity to hold 8,000 gallons of fuel.

Southbound I-25 was closed at Castle Pines Parkway as traffic was diverted around the crash, but as of 8 a.m., one lane has since reopened and all I-25 northbound lanes are open, said SMFR.

Correspondents said crews were on the scene siphoning out the remaining fuel from the overturned tanker.

i25 closure detour.jpg
I-25 south detour route recommended by CDOT.

The fuel leak was stopped by Hazmat crews as of 5 a.m. but motorists should expect the southbound I-25 to remain impacted for a while.

“Extended operations continue as crews prepared the tanker for the remaining fuel to be offloaded,” said SMFR on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated

