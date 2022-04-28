Watch
Overnight traffic accident leaves driver hospitalized in Fountain

Traffic Accident 4-27
Fountain Police Department
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 28, 2022
FOUNTAIN, CO — The driver of a cargo truck was hospitalized after a traffic accident.

According to the Fountain Police Department, at approximately 11:28 p.m. on Thursday, Fountain Fire Department responded to a traffic accident on SB I-25 near mile marker 132.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was extricated and the cargo truck was stabilized.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No other information was made available.
