Overnight traffic accident leaves driver hospitalized in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, CO — The driver of a cargo truck was hospitalized after a traffic accident.

According to the Fountain Police Department, at approximately 11:28 p.m. on Thursday, Fountain Fire Department responded to a traffic accident on SB I-25 near mile marker 132.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the driver was extricated and the cargo truck was stabilized.

The driver received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No other information was made available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.